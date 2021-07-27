Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 16th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$140.84 million for the quarter.

