Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. Allot Communications shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 102,345 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.