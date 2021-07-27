Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Holdings Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

