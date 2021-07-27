Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 376,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

