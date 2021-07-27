Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $42.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,638.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,684.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

