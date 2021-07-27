Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

GOOG traded up $36.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,792.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,794.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

