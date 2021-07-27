Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,965 shares of company stock worth $823,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

