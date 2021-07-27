Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

