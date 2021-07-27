Altra Industrial Motion’s (AIMC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $61.80 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.27.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

