AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.45.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

