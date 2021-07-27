Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,403 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Amcor worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

