AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

