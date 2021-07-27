American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by Susquehanna to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,989,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

