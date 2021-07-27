American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,262. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.