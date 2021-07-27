American Express’ (AXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $173.18 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

AXP stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,086,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

