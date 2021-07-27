American Express’ (AXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $173.18 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.
AXP stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,086,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
