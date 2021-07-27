American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,981 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

