Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,291 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of 8X8 worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $248,572.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,684 shares of company stock worth $1,595,082 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.