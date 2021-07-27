Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,529 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 358,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 42.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

