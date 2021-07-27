Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Sleep Number worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

