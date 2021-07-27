Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,218,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the period.

FNDX stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.82.

