Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

