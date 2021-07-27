Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.55. 696,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

