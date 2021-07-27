Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 163 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $284.04 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.71 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.94. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.79.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

