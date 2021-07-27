Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

