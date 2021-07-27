Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

