Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07.

