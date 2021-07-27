Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 174 iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.76. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

