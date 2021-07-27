Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 137 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $5,366,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 51,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $12,581,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,230.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,252.19.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.