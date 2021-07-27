Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

