Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

AMKR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 21,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,032. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

