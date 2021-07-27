Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. 29,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

