Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $23.65. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 8,149 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

