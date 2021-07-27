Amon Tops 1-Day Volume of $923.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $923.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.00771282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 711,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.