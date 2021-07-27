Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.77% of Materion worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Materion stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

