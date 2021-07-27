Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

DVA opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

