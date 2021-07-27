Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 116,921 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 111.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarMax by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

