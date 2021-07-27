Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

