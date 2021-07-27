Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $120,879,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

