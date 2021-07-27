Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

