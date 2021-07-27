Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Million

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $24.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.69 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Investar posted sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $93.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

