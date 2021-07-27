Analysts Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $685.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

