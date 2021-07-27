Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,179. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.