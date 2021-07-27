Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $157.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.05 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $630.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $687.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,684. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

