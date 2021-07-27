Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,010. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $913.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

