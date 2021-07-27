Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report sales of $16.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $158.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agenus stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 5,449,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.