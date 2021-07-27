Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $77.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.56 million and the lowest is $77.40 million. Culp posted sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $323.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CULP stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Culp has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

