Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Farfetch reported earnings of ($1.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 126,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,935. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

