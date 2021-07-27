Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Switch also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,951,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.