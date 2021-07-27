Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

