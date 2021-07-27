Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.30 Million

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $548.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.30 million and the lowest is $544.60 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,685. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

